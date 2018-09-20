In a society where girls are expected to get married at the age of 24, there are many who have managed to break free the stereotypes and get married at a late age. While we have given you the names of many such Bollywood actresses in the past, this time we’ve brought to you the name of a TV actress who is tying the knot at the age of 42. Yes, this actress is getting married to her love at 42, thus proving, love knows no bounds.

Meenakshi from Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Shilpa from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, TV actress, Suchita Trivedi (also, Sucheeta Trivedi) is all set to get married to Nigam Patel. Suchita managed to keep her wedding news under the wraps for a long time but now, the cat is out of the bag.

Suchita’s industry friends have let out the secret and shared a lot of pictures and videos on social media. Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh Vashisth, Krutika Desai Khan, among other celebs have shared the moments from the wedding rituals. In one of the firsts, Ridhi Dogra shared the following pictures from Suchita Trivedi’s mehendi ceremony and captioned the photos as, “Mehendi ki raat aayi #chiingum”:

For those who do not know, Suchita Trivedi made her acting debut in 1983 with the Bollywood film, Woh Saat Din, eventually moving into the television industry where she rose to fame through her role in Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka. Currently, she is doing a negative role in the Colors TV serial, Ishq Mein Marjawan.