Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Blames Preity Zinta For Her Divorce From Shekhar Kapur; Here’s What Actress Said!

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur have been grabbing numerous headlines for the past few weeks. The actress-singer recently opened up about her broken marriage with the filmmaker. After a long 12 years of marriage, the ex-couple divorced in 2007. Recently, the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress not only spoke about her ‘troubled’ relationship with Shekhar Kapur and accused him of cheating on her. She also blamed Preity Zinta for her divorce from the Masoon director.

In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi directly blamed Preity Zinta and added that the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress is the reason behind her broken marriage. It is no secret that both Suchitra and Preity had a bad feud in the early 2000s. Even today, the anger is still alive.

In a different interview, Preity Zinta once responded to the allegations that were pointed to her. Calling oput Suchitra, Preity said, “I am the number one actress and you don’t even work, you are a homemaker. Suchitra, don’t talk to me like that. You need to see a psychiatrist, your mind is not in the right place.”

Bringing up the quote of Preity Zinta, Suchitra said, “It’s a free world and she can say what she likes. I am very proud to be a homemaker.” The actress did not show any sign of forgiveness and added that “All these things do not exist for me.”

For the unversed, Suchitra tied the knot with Shekhar when she was only 22 years old in 1999. The ex-couple, however, continues to co-parent their daughter Kaveri Kapur.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta is a mother of twins Gia and Jai. She married to a financial analyst Gene Goodenough and the couple stays in Los Angeles.