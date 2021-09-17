Sudha Reddy Represents India This Year, Only Indian Invited To The Fashion Event “Met Gala 2021”.

The red carpet of the much-awaited fashion night of the year “Met Gala” was held on 13 September. Met Gala 2021 is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Every celebrity spells their unique style and charm on the red carpet. India celebrities are always being part of the biggest event night. This year no one celebrity attend the “Met Gala” but the only Indian who made a presence in the show was Sudha Reddy. She is a Philanthropist, wife of billionaire businessman Megha Krishna Reddy.



Designed by Falguni Shane Peacock number, Sudha looked gorgeous in an haute couture embellished golden gown with a huge trail, adorned with Swarovski crystals, sequins, and bugle beads, and featuring a design inspired by the American flag. She also grabs the attention with her clutch that she carried with the outfit — it was designed in the shape of an embellished Ganesha idol by Judith Leiber. Her dewy makeup, diamond earpiece designed by Farah Khan Ali, rounded off the look by tying her hair neatly into a high bun makes her more and more attractive.



“An incredible experience, an incredible evening. Thank you @_metgala2021 for the best party of the year. I had a ball!” she wrote on Instagram. Talking about the gown, the designer duo had shared their experience in a press statement earlier. “It took us numerous sessions and more than 250 hours of labour to put together this spectacular statement work of art for our dear friend Sudha. We have focused on a lot of detailing and we employed the services of our skilled atelier artisans to ensure the outfit does full justice to Sudha’s eclectic persona. We have created a novel edgy military-inspired look that blends well with the overall theme of the Met Gala.” The design resembled 50 independent states of America, the designer duo said…



The grandest fashion night of the year, the MET Gala witnessed a myriad of celebrities dressed in their best. Indian Philanthropist Sudha Reddy represents India very gracefully and sets competition in the fashion event.