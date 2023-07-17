‘Suffered From Severe Acne…’: Celina Jaitly On Struggles To Make A Career In Showbiz!

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly is away from screens for a long time now. But she makes sure to stay connected with her fans through social media. Not many know that the actress began her career with a marketing job in a telephonic company in Kolkata.

She was spotted in an army party which led her to participate in a local beauty contest. Post this, she participated in Miss Universe and ended up becoming the fourth runner-up in the prestigious event. In a recent post, the actress celebrated 22 years of the same. In a long note, she reflected back on her struggles to make it big in the field of entertainment and shared a few anecdotes from her initial days.

Celina recalls her early days

Taking to her Instagram handle, Celina shared an old video and a photo of her from the Miss Universe pageant. The actress is flaunting her curves in a sultry saffron bikini in the clip. In the portrait, Celina is seen posing with fellow contestants.

In the lengthy caption, the actress shared that she entered the fashion industry at the age of 15 years. It was not so easy for her to make a way through ‘not so open-minded Kolkata’. She mentioned how the academic pressure filled her teenage years with hard work and toil. Celina said that she suffered from severe acne and endometriosis. She needed to be hospitalised almost every month due to dysmenorrhea and blood loss during menstruation. She said that it was an intense life for a child with many dreams and aspirations.

Further in the note, the actress revealed that she used to take up work on weekends for money. And sometimes, even after working so hard, she was not paid her money. At that time, Celina also faced the issues of unauthorised use of images. She faced constant criticism on her complexion, height, weight and more.

Concluding her caption, the actress shared the true definition of a ‘crown’. She also expressed gratitude for representing her country on several platforms as an actor, brand ambassador, UN equality champion, and activist.

For the unknown, Celina Jaitly debuted in Bollywood with 2003 thriller ‘Janasheen’ alongside Fardeen Khan. She appeared last in Zee5 short film ‘Season’s Greetings’.