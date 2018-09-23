Share

Suhana Khan is the latest target of Internet trolls. The girls is not even an adult have people have started shaming her for getting a surgery. People have actually shown the next level of low that they can get. This time they have decided to troll the young Suhana for doing a bad make-up and they didn’t stop there. They have gone to the level of saying that Suhana has undergone a breast implant.

Suhana is already getting so much popularity with her recent cover photo shoot with Vogue and we must say she is already a stunner and now her break got over and again, she went back to the UK to complete her studies. She has been spotted at Mumbai airport withholding her fathers’ hands Shah Rukh. and the father-daughter duo was looking cool in their trendy clothes, we must say Suhana was looking Extremely gorgeous and confident in her cool airport look.

.@iamsrk walks hand-in-hand with daughter #SuhanaKhan as they get clicked at the Mumbai airport. pic.twitter.com/vYT6suKBJa — Filmfare (@filmfare) September 9, 2018

Filmfare Tweeted a photo of daddy SRK and daughter Suhana walks hand in hand as they get clicked at the Mumbai airport. As soon as the tweet goes viral people started trolling Suhana very bad and one of them even suggested her to go through surgery. Here are some comments by the trollers:

But is it okay to Troll anybody just because she is wearing what she wants, nobody has right to comment and troll anybody in the shake of Limelight?