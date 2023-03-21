Suhana Khan, daughter of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most followed star kids on social media. She often posts stunning pics of her that go viral instantly. Her latest pics in a white dress have taken the internet by storm. Have a look at the star kid’s sexy pictures.

Suhana Khan’s Pics In A White Dress

Suhana Khan has no dearth of fans on her Instagram handle. She often shares pics of herself from parties, vacations or any other events. Fans go gaga over her photographs the moment she shares them on the photo sharing app.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old dropped a couple of smouldering hot pics of her and we can’t take our eyes off the diva. Yes, she has stunned us with her simple yet stylish look in a white lacy dress.

Suhana donned a sheer white halter neck dress with a thigh-high slit. The dress comes with a deep neckline and a cut-out in the front. She tied her hair into a messy bun and opted for nude lip shade and winged eyeliner. She posed sensuously for the pics as she leaned against a white wall. “Hi”, wrote Suhana as she captioned the pics.

Fans, Friends And Celebs React To Suhana Khan’s Pics

Ananya Panday commented, “HELLO” with a heart-eyed emoji face. While Maheep Kapoor dropped a red heart, fire and smiley with red heart eyes emoticons. Shanaya Kapoor worte, “Beauty” with a red heart emoji. Alanna Panday wrote, “Wow”. Karisma Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh among others have sent love on Suhana for her snaps. Fans have also gone crazy seeing Suhana in a sizzling avatar.

Suhana Khan’s Bollywood Debut

Shah Rukh’s daughter is all set for her big Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. It is the official Hindi adaptation of the American comic book series.

The Archies also stars Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi who are also making their debut. It also has Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Vedang Raina among others.