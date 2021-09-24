Suhana Khan Stuns In All Black Look With A Very Luxurious White And Beige Handbag.

Princess of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan becomes the talk of the town nowadays. She always grabs the attention of netizens through her hot and sizzling posts on Instagram. She is very much active on social media as well, doesn’t matter she shares her friends outing post, her vacation journey or her new looks. She makes the headlines with her appearance on social media and also becomes a social platform sensation.



The actress is having a gala time in New York and pampers herself with luxury. On Thursday morning, Suhana took to Instagram and shared stunning pictures of herself. She keeps offering glimpses of her lavish life on social media. In her latest post, Shahrukh’s daughter can be seen in all black look. a trendy cut-out tee and leather pants. We are a fan of Suhana’s accessorizing sensibility – she knows just how to tone down her pieces of gold jewellery to the right shade of bling. With her hair pulled back in a sleek bun, Suhana Khan stepped out with a white and beige handbag. Suhana shared the pictures on her Instagram story without any caption.

Have a look at Suhana’s mirror Selfies:

In 2020, she was highlighted as spoken about her experience of being dusky and end colorism. She is often seen sharing her views and opinions on social media. She had left a long note on her social account. She had written, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking, or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism”

Currently, she is in New York for her studies, and hopefully! She will follow her father’s footsteps after completing her education and will make her career in acting.