SRK’s daughter Suhana is undoubtedly one of the most loved star kids of the Industry. Suhana who got raised in the nutshell of her parents is leaving everyone stunned as she is now grown up as a very confident and bold person.

Last month she turned 18, and her mother Gauri wished her on social media by posting a dauntless picture of her little daughter turned big. Though Suhana doesn’t use any social account to stay connected to her fans. But her picture always does rounds on the internet and social media platforms.

Recently, the beautiful daughter of a superstar is been captured enjoying with her buddies in full mood. A video also went viral in which Suhana is seen making a pout face and then shows off a beautiful smile in the end.

Check out this cute video right here:

Isn’t Suhana looking like a star in this video? We feel Suhana is the only one who can beat K JO in the pout game!

Currently, Suhana after completing her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani School went to Ardingly College in Sussex, London and studying there.

Suhana always leaves paparazzi stunned by her confidence and pictures. A picture of Suhanna was discussed in the media. As Shah Rukh darling daughter looked sassy as hell in the picture. In this picture, Suhana is standing on the terrace and is lost in some deep thought. She wore a deep back top and her hair tied up in a messy bun make her look complete fab.

Check this sunkissed candid picture of Suhanna right here:

As it’s common in Bollywood, that the actors’ heir carries on the legacy to join Bollywood. So Shah Rukh was asked about this and he replied by saying, that his kids can work in Bollywood if they want but they need to first complete their primary gradation to make a debut in the industry.

On Suhana’s 18th birthday, Shah Rukh took to his Twitter page and wished her stating, “Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying…and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16…!! Love u.”

Suhana’s mom Gauri is often seen sharing stunning photos of her gorgeous daughter on her social media pages and they do make for a stylish mother-daughter duo. Recently, Suhana looked beautiful wearing an off-shoulder silver sequined dress which made heads turn. Her photos became a talk indeed of the town and it was unmissable.

Well, we think She is going to be the next star sensation in Bollywood! What do you think about the same tell us in the comment section below?