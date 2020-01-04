Nothing is superior to having a BFF ringing your doorbell with a container of wine, a tub of chocolate dessert and tattling throughout the night about your expert and individual lives. He/she is the person who is only a message, Instagram, summon or a snuggle. Also, nothing spells fun as much as a night out with your young ladies’ squad! The insane night with the hottest LBD from the storage room, tequila in your grasp and holding onto the night moving to the tunes of your preferred tracks, entireties it up great. Along these lines, rather than clarifying further, for what reason don’t we simply give you a look at one such insane night out of B-town besties, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday!

As Suhana is on holidays with her fam jam, the Khan siblings, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan had a blast as they are spending some quality time together. Suhana had headed off for a quick getaway to their Alibaug farmhouse with her brothers, Aryan and AbRam and their friends to celebrate Christmas. Suhana’s BFF, Ananya Pandey also went with Suhana for the party. Suhana’s cousin, Alia Chibba gave a glimpse of the party. Take a look at fun-filled pictures:

The Khans had hosted a New Year bash at their Alibaug farmhouse which was graced with their friends and family. Gauri Khan took her official Instagram to wish her fans a very Happy New Year with some pictures from the bash. In the pictures, we can see the guys, including Shah Rukh, Aryan Khan, AbRam, Sanjay Kapoor wearing a matching black denim hoodie jacket. While what took everyone’s attention was Suhana Khan’s little black dress which was worth £2,875, which is approximately Rs 2,70,000. While Ananya opted for little pink dress. Take a look:

Seems like Khans had a lot of fun on this New Year.