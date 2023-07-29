Sumbul Touqueer Slams Trolls Mocking Her Over Unfinished Education; Says: ‘Chosen To Put Hold On It’

Sumbul Touqeer grabbed headlines after her remarkable performance in the hit serial, Imlie. Sumbul then mesmerized fans with her outstanding performance in the popular Television reality show, Bigg Boss. The actress returned to the Television industry again after leaving Bigg Boss and marked her entry into a popular serial, Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. Surprisingly, Sumbul has faced extreme criticism for gaining immense recognition at such a young age. Now, the actress has opened up about the same.

Sumbul Touqeer slams trolls who mocked her over her unfinished education

Bigg Boss fame, Sumbul Touqeer opened up on facing mockery over her educational qualifications. She revealed how openly people have been raising questions on her unfinished education. For the unversed, Sumbul is all ready to enact the role of an IAS officer in her upcoming serial.

Sumbul mentioned in a recent interview with Zoom Entertainment that it is not correct on part of the netizens to think education is not significant for her. Revealing about her unfinished education, Sumbul shared that for the moment she has decided to put a temporary hold on it. She was heard saying:

“Who says education is not important to me? Many girls like me have responsibilities towards their families. But that doesn’t mean I have abandoned my studies. I was pursuing commerce, but I have chosen to put it on hold temporarily to pursue a course in cinematography.”

Sumbul contemplates over her throwback days spent at the college

Subul Touqeer in the same interview, reflected over how much she is missing days spent in the college. The actress shared that although she is missing her college life but the joyous time she spends on the shoot sets makes her life worthy of living and making memories. In he words:

“I do think about it at times. However, the happiness and fulfilment I find being on set make everything worthwhile. While I cherished my school days, I firmly believe that sacrifices are sometimes necessary to achieve our goals. Acting is my passion, and I truly believe that knowledge plays a crucial role in personal and intellectual development.”