It is no news that actor Sumeet Vyas will get hitched to Ekta Kaul on September 15 in a beautiful Kashmiri style wedding and we can’t wait to hear the bells ring loud. The couple, who is said to be dating for a while, has always remained mum about their relationship.

But now, Less than a week before Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul will take the wedding vows, the Permanent Roommates actor revealed their love story. The actor who believes in keeping his personal affairs low-key, has spoken his heart out for the first time, and it will surely melt your hearts too.

Sumeet talked to the Humans of Bombay official Instagram page and said:

“I’d been single for sometime–you know that phase where your friends say, ‘you’re single, doing well, don’t get into a relationship’?–I tried but got over it quickly. Around then, I met her.. at shows & on sets, but I didn’t know how to pursue her! We ended up talking for hours about acting. By the third time, I had a feeling she wasn’t getting it! So I specified, ‘This is a date okay? & she just nodded!. She’s not from the acting circuit–she was discovered by chance. It was a breath of fresh air! I’ve been around serious artists all my life.. this was so different! Even our choices didn’t match! The first movie we watched was La la land–I came out of it emotional & she was like eh! I thought oh no–how’s this going to work?

Spilling the beans about their dating period, he recounted, “When we started dating, I was at sea. How do I impress her? I told her that I’m kind of famous as this character, Mikesh..She wasn’t bothered! When people asked me for photographs- she’d wonder why! The next time we met, she’d watched my entire show! I asked her how–it was so long-she said she watched it while getting ready! I was confused–Why wasn’t it affecting her! But that’s how I knew she was with me for the right reasons. It’s not one big moment when you know you’ve met ‘the one’. It’s how they make you feel everyday; if they make you a better person & she does. But one such moment was last year during holi! I rode my bike to a party & had a little bit of bhang. I was in no state to ride. She saw that & took the keys –I thought she was joking! I mean it was a Bullet! But she just got on & off we went, me in the backseat & my lady driving the bullet. I thought then, Man! I’m going to marry her! She’s the one!

“But then, all of a sudden she left for Jammu because she realised acting wasn’t for her! I think it was then that I realised that I wanted to do everything to make this work. I asked her to move back for our relationship-to give it a chance. Thankfully, she agreed, but I didn’t want to take a risk, so this year on my birthday, I popped the question! She was so happy, she had this childlike smile on her face, and I swear even though I gave her a ring, it’s me who found the diamond!”

Check out the post here:

This post has given you immense boyfriend goals, right?