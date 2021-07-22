The comedy serial ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is coming soon on TV in front of the audience. This information has been given by Kapil Sharma, Krishna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar, then the fans are very happy and are eagerly waiting for when Kapil’s show will come on TV. It is also a matter of discussion on social media that Sumona Chakraborty is missing from the new promo of Kapil’s show, has she left the show, or has she been fired. Meanwhile, she has posted on Instagram, seeing that it seems that she will not be seen in this show anymore. However, no information has been given from the channel and their side.





While sharing her photo, Sumona Chakraborty wrote, ‘If you are not able to give your full time to something, then you will never be able to know whether it is for you or not, whether it is a relationship, a new job, a new city or a new experience. Yes, you give your best in that thing, just never look back. If it doesn’t work, back off without regret, because it probably never was for you. Knowing that you have put everything in it. You can’t do much more than that, the feeling of letting go of that situation is scary. Have the courage to grab that opportunity. At the same time, a few months ago, Sumona had told that she does not have employment at this time and is going through mental health due to the Kovid-19 lockdown and also told that she is facing a disease like endometriosis since 2011 and this she It is on its fourth stage.





Announcing the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma wrote – ‘New beginning with all the old faces.’ Along with this, he has also shared a photo on Insta in which Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krishna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sudesh Lahiri are seen with him. It is also being said that this time Sunil Grover may also return, but there is no confirmed news about this. If VS Sunil returns, then it will be very much for the audience.