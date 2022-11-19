Suniel Shetty Blames Steroids For The Deaths Of Actors In The Gym

Suniel Shetty is counted among the fittest actors in Bollywood. Even at the age of 61, Suniel Shetty works hard in the gym. The actor keeps sharing his workout pictures and videos on social media for his fans. Suniel Shetty has given many hit films in Bollywood. His career has been long. At the same time, in the last few months, the news of the death of actors while exercising in the gym is increasing continuously. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has passed away recently.

Now Suniel Shetty in an interview has attributed these deaths not to exercise in the gym but to supplements and steroids. Sunil Shetty said in an interview with The Times of India, “There is no problem in exercising because you cannot stretch yourself beyond a limit. It is heart failure, not a heart attack. You need to eat right. Should sleep properly. Eating right doesn’t mean going on a diet, but taking the right nutrition.” He also added that necessary precautions should be taken before doing a hardcore workout.

Suniel Shetty will soon be seen in the film Hera Pheri 3. In an interview given to Mid-Day, he said that he would try to get Akshay Kumar back in the film. Suniel said, ” I will talk to Firoz Nadiadwala after the promotions of Dharavi Bank to see how it happened.” Akshay, Paresh and I have committed to this film and this change has taken me by surprise.”

Sunil Shetty’s web series titled Dharavi Bank has recently been released on MX Player. Anna’s performance in this is being praised a lot. He is playing the role of a South Indian man in this web series.