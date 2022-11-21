Suniel Shetty Makes An Exciting Revelation On Daughter Athiya Shetty’s Wedding With KL Rahul!

Suniel Shetty has officially confirmed the marriage of his daughter Athiya Shetty with legendary cricketer KL Rahul. The senior actor made the exciting revelation during a recent chat with the media at the launch event of his upcoming web show Dharavi Bank.

As reported earlier, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently moved into their new house together. The soon-to-be-married couple found their perfect home at Carter Road, Bandra. It is said that soon the couple is going to start the wedding preparations.

At the Dharavi Bank launch event, reporters asked Suniel Shetty when Athiya Shetty is getting married to KL Rahul. The senior actor, who is excited about his beloved daughter’s marriage, confirmed that it is happening soon.

“Jaldi hogi,” repeated Sunil Shetty. He confirmed that the big announcement was on the way. For the unexpected, KL Rahul has finally wrapped up his World Cup commitments. He is reportedly planning to focus on his up-and-coming wedding.

According to reports, the young actress and the famous cricketer have been in a serious relationship for the past 3 years. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made it Instagram official a few months ago. They have been garnering attention with their public appearances and adorable PDAs.

Earlier, Athiya responded to the marriage rumors on her official Instagram story. She shared a note. It said, “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol.”

Earlier it has been reported that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are planning to skip 5-hotels for their wedding. Instead, the much-loved couple chose to tie the knot at ‘Jahaan,’ the father of the bride Sunil Shetty’s residence in Khandala. A famous wedding planner has been visiting the actor’s lavish home to finalize the decorations and other arrangements.