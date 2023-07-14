Sunil Shetty Raises Concern Over Rising Prices Of Tomatoes; Says: ‘It Is Impacting Our Kitchen’

The rise in price of tomatoes across the nation has now become an area of concern since a past few days.Bollywood celebrities who enjoy cooking or have personal chefs are experiencing the pinch of increased tomato prices as it is affecting their grocery bills. Bollywood star, Sunil Shetty lately opened up on his concern about the rising prices of tomatoes. For the unversed, inflation of tomatoes have risen up by more than 400% in the last few days. The underlying cause of the inflationary situation of tomatoes has lead to a nationwide shortage of tomatoes in the country. The high prices of tomatoes has impacted the middle-class household immensely.

Sunil Shetty expresses concern on the rising prices of tomatoes

Sunil Shetty recently had an interaction over the rising prices of tomatoes in the country. The actor disclosed that his wife, Mana purchases vegetables for only one or two days as she believes in consuming fresh. Keeping in mind the inflation scenario, Sunil Shetty told that they have started to eat less tomatoes these days.

In the conversation, Sunil Shetty mentioned about the app through which he orders fresh veggies. Sunil finds ordering vegetables from this application cheaper as compared to the outside markets.

He claims that the general public would assume that the rise in tomato prices would not have an impact on the celebrities, but he clarifies this. Sunil Shetty is a hotelier in addition to being an actor. As a result, he sacrifices flavor in the situation of rising costs. The actor revealed:

“My wife Mana only buys vegetables for a day or two, we believe in eating fresh food. The prices of tomatoes are skyrocketing right now and it has affected our kitchen too. I eat less tomatoes these days. People think that I am a superstar because I am responsible for these things. There will be no effect. But that is not true, we also face such problems.”

The Tomato Crisis in India

Tomatoes, which once cost between 130 and 200 per kg in urban and rural areas, have become prohibitively expensive for housewives who use them in curries, rasam, and chutneys as well as the modest street sellers who use them in tomato sev puris, pav bhaaji, and chaats. Due to availability and quality difficulties, even the famous McDonald’s has eliminated tomatoes from certain of their burgers and wraps. Currently, a kilogramme of cumin costs more than 500.