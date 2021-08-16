Sunny Deol recreates ‘tarikh pe tarikh’ dialogue with Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ twist

Sunny Deol is known for delivering action and lofty dialogues in his films. Sunny is also liked by her fans on screen in this style. Now Sunny has made a video while speaking the iconic dialogue of his famous film Damini, in which he looks very angry. Actually, Sunny is seen in the clothes of the house in the video. Sunny talks about Damini’s dialogue date on a date. The person sitting in front (not in the camera) tells them, Sir, speak a little louder. Sunny repeats the same dialogue in a somewhat loud voice. The person in front is still not satisfied and requests Sunny to repeat the dialogue with some emotion.



Looking at Sunny angrily, he speaks date on the date in a loud voice. After this, when that person requests him to speak a little more loudly, Sunny sits down and snatches the paper from his hand and says – Hey what have you understood me? I am a goon of Indiranagar… and after folding the paper, hand it to the person sitting in front and leave. With this video, Sunny wrote – Nahi hona mujhe viral yaar… Many people have liked and commented on this video of Sunny. Some people have written that Damini's energy is still intact.





Recently R Balki has announced his new film, in which Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shriya Dhanwantri are in lead roles. It is a thriller film. Sunny is working with R Balki for the first time. Apart from this, Sunny is also going to start shooting for his home production film Apne 2, which will be directed by Anil Sharma. In this film, Sunny will share screen space with his father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and son Karan. Sunny is currently also performing responsibilities as an MP. Sunny is a BJP MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab.