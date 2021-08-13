From Gurdaspur Lok Sabha’s seat of Punjab, BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol have been in the news for many wrong reasons ever since he stepped into politics. Recently Sunny Deol is in the headlines due to a letter. Because of this letter, he is facing public anger. Actually, Sunny Deol has written a letter to Mahindra Company to get Thar car to Sujanpur MLA Dinesh Singh Babbu. In this letter, Sunny Deol demanded Mahindra deliver the Thar vehicle at the earliest. Let us tell you that since Sunny Deol has won the Lok Sabha elections, he has been rarely seen in his area. People are often seen criticizing him on social media for not seeing any kind of contribution to the public.

Sunny Deol is often in the news for all the wrong reasons. When the public came to know about the letter written by Sunny Deol to his MLA’s daughter to get a Thar car, their anger broke out on the actor. People criticized him a lot and at the same time, the people of the opposition party are also continuously targeting Sunny Deol for this letter.



Opposition parties targeted Sunny Deol and said that he can write a letter to get the MLA's daughter a car, but cannot do anything for the public good. Let us tell you that this is not the first time that Sunny Deol's political career has been questioned. Even before this, people's anger has erupted on him for the fact that he has been elected as an MP but the MPs do not work.





Varun Kohli, a resident of Gurdaspur, while targeting Sunny Deol, said, ‘Sunny Deol has written a letter to Mahindra Company to get his MLA a car and help him, but we want him to send a letter to the public as well. And write to the President. In which he appeals to fulfill the demand of the farmers. Let them prove that the person whom the people of Gurdaspur have sent to the Lok Sabha is becoming their voice and is with them. Former BJP leader Mohan Lal while advising both the leaders said that the people of Gurdaspur have chosen them for their own good so that they help them and become their voice. It is not their duty to think only about their family.