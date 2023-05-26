Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ Trailer Released, Watch The Trailer Here!!

Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel are once again returning back to the big screen to rock the box office with ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. The trailer of this film has been re-released after 22 years, in which some glimpses of the first part of the film i.e. ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ have also been shown. Along with this, in this trailer, those special moments of the film have been shown which were the life of this film. You can see the story of Gadar film in this 2 minute 21 second trailer. This film created havoc at the box office at that time, which is ready to release in theaters once again.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Watch Gadar Ek Prem Katha Trailer Here

The film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ was released 22 years ago. It is shown in this film how Tara Singh breaks all boundaries to bring his love back from Pakistan. Along with this, the best dialogues and some scenes of the film won the hearts of the fans. To see all these again in theaters and to revive these moments, the trailer of the first part has been released.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Before the release of ‘Gadar 2’, the film ‘Gadar Ek Prem Katha’ is being re-released in theaters on 9th June. Before the release of the film, the trailer of this film is getting good response. Let us tell you, apart from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri was in this film. While the film ‘Gadar 2’ is releasing in theaters on 11 August. In these 22 years, many stars who were seen in the first part of the film have died, so you will see some new faces in the second part of the film.