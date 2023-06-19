Sunny Deol’s Wife Pooja Re-appears After Years, Stole Limelight At Son Karan’s Wedding!

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol married Drisha Acharya on June 18, and the wedding festivities are still in full swing. The wedding took place in front of the entire Deol family. Many photographs and videos from events have been circulating on social media recently. Aside from the bride and groom, everyone’s attention was drawn to Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol.

Pictures of sunny Deol’s wife appeared after many years

Sunny Deol was spotted with his wife Pooja after many years, and now photographs of Pooja Deol have gone viral on the internet. Karan Deol is very close to his mother, Pooja Deol, and the two have an incredibly strong relationship, according to reports.

According to reports, Karan Deol only told his mother about Drisha.In the Pre-wedding function also Pooja Deol spotted wearing beautiful parrot green suit and sharara. She Kept herself simple yet looked very elegant.

Now People are reacting differently after seeing Sunny Deol’s wife after so many years. “Ye v Bollywood family se aati hai fir v kitni gentle hai,” one person said, while another said, “She is so beautiful.ye hote hn sanskar..bollywood family ki Bahu hokar bhi itni traditional hai.”similarly many people showers love on her pic.

Sunny Deol-Pooja Deol Married in this year

Let us tell you, Sunny Deol married Pooja in 1984, according to sources. The marriage was a private affair that was made public when their wedding images were published in a magazine. Pooja Deol is a writer by profession and like the other daughters-in-law in the Deol family she wants to avoid the spotlight.

Pooja Deol stayed in London even after the wedding, and in 1990, Pooja and Sunny Deol welcomed their first child, Karan Deol. They have another kid named Rajvir Singh Deol. Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas,’ whereas Rajvir has yet to make his debut.

Who is Sunny Deol’s Wife?

Pooja Deol’s father was from India, and her mother was from the United Kingdom. According to accounts, Pooja Deol was born in the United Kingdom on September 21, 1957, and is a British national.