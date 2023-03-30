Sunny Kaushal On His Bond With ‘Bhabhi’ Katrina Kaif, Reveals A Sweetest Thing!

Sunny Kaushal also revealed the sweetest gesture made by his ‘bhabhi’ Katrina Kaif for him.

Sunny Kaushal has a close relationship with his family, which includes his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif, who married his brother-actor, Vicky Kaushal. Speaking of Katrina, Sunny recently revealed how she once surprised him on his birthday. He described it as the “sweetest thing” Katrina had ever done for him. Sunny Kaushal calls her sister-in-law Katrina Kaif describes herself as a “deeply spiritual person.”

RJ Siddharth Kannan asked Sunny Kaushal what Katrina had done for him that was the “sweetest thing” she had ever done.

Sunny recalls about his birthday two years ago and how she surprised him with a cake. For my birthday two years ago, she made me a big sneaker-shaped cake modeled after my favorite sneakers,” he added. That surprised me, but it was delicious.”

Sunny also revealed that he and Katrina have become “really good friends.” During the conversation, he added, “Mostly, when we’re all seated together, Katrina and I are just having a conversation with one another, and other members of the family merely patiently wait for our discussion to end so they can talk.” But we enjoy talking, and there are many topics on which we agree.”

Sunny is the younger son of action director and stunt coordinator Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal.

Sunny Kaushal was most recently seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which also starred Yami Gautam Dhar and Sharad Kelkar. He will next be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, will premiere on Netflix in July 2021.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is working on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Jee Lee Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.