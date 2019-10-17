Sunny Leone Poses For A Fun Photoshoot With Her Family And Hubby, Daniel, He Writes A Heartfelt Note Details Inside

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Talking about the unique relationship between a daughter-in-law and mother-in-law, most people assume that she can never take the place of their mothers. But there are exceptions as well. Believe it or not, actress Sunny Leone is one such exceptional daughter-in-law who is extremely close to her mother-in-law, Tzipora Weber. Sunny, who had lost her mother back in 2008, shares a strong bond with her mother-in-law.

Sunny Leone’s husband, Daniel Weber recently lost his father and it was his wife, Sunny who stood by her mother-in-law Tzipora and with the family, during this difficult phase of their lives.

Daniel Weber took to his Instagram handle on 17-October-2019 and shared a few lovely pictures of Sunny and his mother.

The pictures were posted along with a beautiful caption, “Hard to express how great it was having my mother around for the past 2 weeks in India! The last one month has been harder than any defeat I have faced in life with losing my father. He was my rock, my mentor, my guide and inspiration of what a father and human should be like throughout life!! He never backs down in the hardest of situations in life! My mother has shown me and every one her immense strength through what is unimaginably heartbreaking! Love her for this so much and now she will find a way to smile through dark days! Love you, Mom. We now push forward and do what we know best! Listen/play/write music, workout, work on goals and dreams and keep trucking! We got this!” Nothing is as painful as to lose the precious ones in our life.

In one of her throwback interviews, Sunny Leone had revealed how and when her husband, Daniel had met with her parents. She explained, “The first time Daniel met my mother was at her funeral.” Sunny had further revealed, “That was the first time he met my father too. He was there when there were so much chaos and distress going on in my life. He was like a God-sent angel for me. He was there with me all this time to pick up those broken pieces within me.”

Sunny Leone is a beautiful mommy with her three adorable munchkins, Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber, and Noah Singh Weber.