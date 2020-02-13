Sunny Leone Posts Birthday Wishes For Her Twins, Asher & Noah On Their 2nd Birthday; Shares Adorable Family Photo

From Celebrating their success and new venture in the Film industry, to enthusiastically greeting their loved ones on the most important of days in their lives, Actors and stars have always made sure to share those most awaited glimpses from their lives with their fans and followers. Especially on those special occasions which they just couldn’t keep to themselves; like sharing with the world the news of their baby’s birthday.

One such celebrity who took to her Instagram handle to share the news of her adorable twin’s birthday is actress and performer Sunny Leone. Sunny who became mother for the second time with twins; Asher and Noah, is living a perfectly happy life with her husband Daniel Weber and their three adorable kids, Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh.

Sunny won the heart of millions after adopting a 21-month-old baby girl, Nisha Kaur Weber on July 16, 2017, announced the birth of her twins on 11th February, 2018 through surrogacy.

It was only recently when on February 11, 2020, Sunny Leone’s twins turned two-year-old and the proud mother posted an adorable birthday wish for them. Along with Sharing a perfect family picture with Daniel and her three children, Sunny wrote, “Happy 2nd Birthday to my baby boys! You both bring so much joy and happiness to my world every single day. Every time you smile, laugh, play, jump, dance, sing and say mama, my heart melts every time! God Bless you both my little angels from God!”

Daniel also shared the same picture on his social media handle and wrote, “Happy birthday to the 2 craziest boys !!!! Asher and Noah !!!! Love you more then words can say !!!! Just when I always think I have it l figured out you manage to flip it upside down!!!!!! Love you. You will always be my baby boys !!! 2 !!!!”