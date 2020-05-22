Sunny Leone is making her isolate time all decked up, how? All things considered, the on-screen character is currently displaying her cosmetics abilities on her Instagram account while additionally advancing the items. Off late, Sunny was engaging us with her Locked Up With Sunny show where she was seen connecting with numerous celebs and notable characters and discusses their isolated minutes. Aside from engaging, she likewise tries to treat her fans’ irritated eyes and henceforth, used to serve some hot picture on her handle by sharing swimsuit photographs, leaving everybody’s heart hustling. In any case, this time she began with another activity and that is ‘Stay At Home, Stay Beautiful.’ Sunny Leone Tried Cherry Bomb Lip Colour, Fans Couldn’t Handle The Hotness.

Speaking of the same, she shared a series of photos on her handle and captioned it, “There is no reason not to stay beautiful.” With this initiative, Sunny has been sharing a series of videos and pictures of her applying the makeup. Just recently, she tried Cherry Bomb lip colour and it was simply ‘fire.’ Even fans couldn’t get over her fiery lips and this obviously caused a meltdown. We see many fans pouring in fire emoji on her comment section while some are writing, ‘Baby Doll’ and ‘Barbie Doll.’

Sharing the video on her feed, she backed it with, “The perfect #red lip is always fire and #CherryBomb by @starstruckbysl is the Reddest of them all! Available on www.suncitystore.com at flat 40% OFF!! #SunnyLeone #makeup #cosmetics #MadeInIndia #luxury #luxurymakeup #makeupartist #RedLipstick.

On an unrelated note, she even shared a heartfelt poem on the Coronavirus lockdown along with many stars and singers featuring in the poem. The poem is recited by Amitabh Bachchan and the video was accompanied by, “Guzar Jayega!!

A heartfelt initiative by me & all my fellow Indian artists & personalities to stand with our own people along with the blessings of @amitabhbachchan sir, Hausla rakh, Waqt hi toh hai. Presented by @iamvarun_gupta, The Projekt Hope- @theprojekthope written & Directed by #Jayverma13, Music by @Jazimsharma”

Karanjeet Kaur a.k.a Sunny Leone is not just a name, but rather an inspiration. After a lot of struggles in personal and professional life, the actress has turned her dreams into reality. Sunny Leone Tried Cherry Bomb Lip Colour, Fans Couldn’t Handle The Hotness.