Sunny Singh Says, “I’ve Worked On Comedy & Romantic Movies But This Will Be My First Horror Movie”

Fans are eager to see him in Adipurush as Lakshman in the meantime.

With roles in Bollywood films like “Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety,” “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2,” “Ujda Chaman,” and others, Sunny Singh has established a solid reputation. Born on October 6, 1985, Sunny Singh Nijjar is an Indian actor and model who appears in Hindi-language movies. In 2011, he had a small part in Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, which was followed by a role in Akaash Vani (2013).

The buddy movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) was his first commercial triumph, and the romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018 was the release that brought him the most money for him. In the long-running, well-liked Star Plus serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he played the love interest of Kratika Sengar’s character, Singh made his television debut in 2007. Later, in the 2009 television series Shakuntala, he played Karan.

In 2011, Singh made his acting debut in Madhur Bhandarkar’s comedy Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, where he appeared in a brief cameo with Emraan Hashmi and up-and-comer Chetna Pande in the film’s climactic scene. Little success was had by the movie. In Luv Ranjan’s love movie Akaash Vani, a box office dud, he played an abusive husband named Ravi with Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha.

Fans are eager to see him in his role as Lakshman in Adipurush, but the actor gave them another surprise by agreeing to appear in an upcoming horror comedy. Additionally, this will be his horror debut. Sunny Singh said of the film, “The Gin Tree is a little spooky while also being a horror comedy. I’ve made comedies and romantic comedies, but this will be my first horror comedy or action comedy, which I always love to do. For our audiences, the visual effects will also be a fun component to anticipate. It will be a different roller coaster because Sanju Sir (Sanjay Dutt) is involved.”