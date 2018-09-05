Share

The first poster of Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film ‘Super 30’ was recently unveiled by Hrithik himself. The film is based on the life of maths professor Anand Kumar who provides coaching to 30 underprivileged students every year to train for IIT entrance exam. Hrithik will be seen portraying the role of the math whiz. He recently took to Twitter and shared the first poster of the film which revealed the first look of the film. In the poster, Hrithik looks intense with a dark beard. The tagline on the poster says, “Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega.”

The film is directed by ‘Queen’ director Vikas Bahl and will hit the theatres on 25 January 2019. The makers of the film chose 05 September i.e. Teachers’ Day to unveil the first poster of the film which is based on the inspiring life journey of maths professor Anand Kumar. Apart from Hrithik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Hrithik’s pictures from the Rajasthan schedule of the shooting were leaked earlier this year. In the picture, Hrithik can be seen having a discussion with Anand Kumar and director Vikas Bahl. The uncanny resemblance between Hrithik and Anand can be caught in the pictures with the dark beard and humble clothing.

Hrithik has gone under major transformation in terms of his looks for this film. It will be interesting to watch him portray a real-life person on-screen.