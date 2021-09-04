When the famous and beautiful actresses of the 90s are seen dancing together on the same stage, many old memories of people are refreshed. The 90s have been memorable and wonderful for everyone anyway. In such a situation, when Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon appeared on the stage together, the heartbeat of the people increased. But seeing these two actresses together on the same stage, people remembered actor Akshay Kumar. Why so, let us tell you.



In fact, Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon appeared together recently on the stage of the television reality show ‘Super Dancer 4’. Shilpa Shetty is the judge of this show and Raveena Tandon joined the show as a special guest. During this, both the actresses performed together on the song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from the film ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’. Whose video has surfaced on social media? In this video, both the actresses are dancing fiercely on the stage.

But after this video surfaced, people remembered Akshay Kumar. The video has been shared on Sony TV’s official Instagram page. People are remembering Akshay Kumar by commenting on this video. A social media user wrote in the comment, ‘Somebody calls Akshay’. Another user wrote, ‘Two ex-girlfriends of Akshay Kumar on one stage’. Apart from this, many people are also remembering Raj Kundra while commenting on the video.





Let us tell you that in the 90s, Akshay Kumar’s name was associated with many actresses. At the same time, discussions of Akshay Kumar’s relationship with Shilpa and Raveena have been in full swing. The news of marriage with Shilpa Shetty also started coming to the fore but it is said that Akshay Kumar first cheated on Raveena Tandon for Shilpa Shetty and then later parted ways with Shilpa Shetty. Akshay Kumar tied the knot with actress Twinkle Khanna in the year 2002.