Supermodel Gigi Hadid detained at Cayman Islands Over Possession Of ‘Ganja’

American Supermodel and TV personality Gigi Hadid was in trouble as soon as she landed in her private plane in the Cayman Islands. The authorities at Owen Roberts International airport detained Gigi and her friend. Gigi Hadid along with Leah McCarthy were detained on the alleged possession of ‘ganja’ and the utensils used for consumption of ‘ganja’ in their luggage.

This 28 yr old supermodel were vacationing in the Cayman Islands when they were arrested by the custom officials on July 10. According to sources, they were transported to the Prisoner Detention Center. After being processed, they were released on bail. Both Gigi and her friend pleaded guilty after appearing in court on July 12. They were released after paying a fine of $1000.

Gigi’s representative told media that she was traveling with marijuana which was legally purchased in New York with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. There is no conviction on Gigi’s record.

Meanwhile, the supermodel’s vacation is going as planned. She also shared her photos on her Instagram handle and captioned them, ” All’s well that ends well”. It shows that she is undeterred with the current turn of events and living her best life.

The British actress is a mother of a 2 yr old daughter Khai whom she co parents with her ex Zayn Malik. There have been rumours of Gigi dating actor Leonardo Di Caprio recently. Gigi Hadid was last seen in Netflix’s reality show ‘Next in Fashion’.