Supermodel & Reality Star Paris Hilton Was Sexually Assaulted At The Age Of 16!

Super Model & Reality Star Paris Hilton makes sensational disclosure of sexual misconduct with her. Paris Hilton recently made the sensational revelation that she was sexually abused when she was 16.

Paris Hilton is known for her beauty as well as her outspoken style. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Paris Hilton opened up about the abuse she was subjected to by school staff during her school days.

Paris told “In 1997 when at Provo Canyon School she had to take the consensual cervical exam. The test was to be held at 3 or 4 AM in the morning and I and the other girls were being taken to a room for examination.”

Paris Hilton said “The testers weren’t doctors but the school staff. They’d make us lie down on a table and put their fingers deeply inside. I don’t know what they were doing, but they certainly weren’t doctors and that was not a medical examination. The experience was very frightening for me. Today, whenever I think about that incident, I find that it was actually sexual abuse.”

Paris went on to say “it was painful for her, she even cried, but she was sternly silenced by them. they said, ‘shut up and don’t fight.”

Paris further said “this disclosure was necessary so that I could recover and help prevent such incidents”.

She has also shared a tweet on this issue on his Twitter handle.

Sleep-deprived & heavily medicated, I didn’t understand what was happening. I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs & submit to cervical exams. I cried while they held me down & said, "No!" They just said, "Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you’ll go to Obs." — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) October 11, 2022

Provo Canyon School is a “therapeutic” boarding school in Utah, where she took that medical examination as a teenager. Earlier in 2021, in one of her interviews with NBC News, Paris has made serious allegations against this institution of molesting her and causing bodily injury to her.

In 2020, Provo Canyon management issued a statement saying “The current management purchased the institution in 2000. And the current management cannot comment on any events that occurred in 1997.”

But due to latest revelations that issue will highlighted again in media and social media. The reality star Paris was also actively involved in the Me Too campaign and appealed to all women to come forward for any sexual or physical misconduct that happened to them.