The government has now finally endorsed the CBI request on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Presently according to a report in Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty’s legal counsellor who had mentioned a defensive request has been declined by the Supreme Court. So with no between time insurance, the Bihar Police would now be able to ask Rhea inquiries identified with Sushant.

At the Supreme Court hearing, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family legal advisor Vikas Singh said that the proof is being altered by the Mumbai Police. At the conference, the legal advisor for Maharashtra Government, R Basant, said that the claims against the Mumbai Police are politically propelled and Bihar Police has no privilege to enlist a FIR and research Sushant’s case.

According to the most recent reports, the Mumbai police has been approached to present the case records to the CBI inside three days. A couple of days back, Sushant Singh Rajput’s dad KK Singh recorded a FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to self destruction, theft, cheating and intrigue under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. The FIR was enlisted at Rajendra Nagar Police Station in Bihar. Singh said in his report that Rhea purportedly removed money and adornments from Sushant’s home.

It even expressed that Rhea even terminated Sushant’s guardian on March 22. Sushant’s dad likewise asserted that Rhea had separated his child from the family, caused him to devour an overdose of meds, and took steps to release his clinical subtleties to the media. She even supposedly moved Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s record to some other record.