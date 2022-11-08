Surprising Health Benefits Of Black Musli You Should Know!

Black Musli or Kali Musli is the sister partner of the Safed Musli family. While Safed Musli is available on a large scale, Kali Musli is an endangered species. It has impressive therapeutic qualities and pacifies Vata dosha. Let’s find out the fantastic health benefits of Kali Musli for you.

Sexual Dysfunction

Ayurveda confirms that Kali Musli helps correct male sexual dysfunction. Additionally, it significantly enhances sex performance and penile erection. It also improves sexual drive and increases sperm count.

Healthy Liver

Kali Musli has detoxification properties. It not only detoxifies your liver but also controls the symptoms of weak liver functions. This ayurvedic herb manages jaundice and swelling in the liver.

Urinary Tract Infection

The herb acts as a diuretic that helps control the burning sensation and increases urine flow. A diuretic drug improves urine flow in kidney patients.

Immunity Booster

It has antioxidant properties that support your immune system and strengthens the body. Also, Black Musli slows down ageing and regenerates new skin. Inhalation offers relief for cough, cold and asthma.

Haemorrhoids

External application of Kali Musli root paste on piles reduces pain and burning sensation.

Menstrual Health

Kali Musli has bioactive compounds that help women going through menopause. It also alleviates periods-related problems like leucorrhoea and menorrhagia.

Bone Health

It strengthens muscle mass and averts osteoporosis. Kali Musli improves joint and bone health.

Skin Complexion

It has antibacterial properties that heal a wound by speeding up the healing process. Applying Kali Musli paste on the face helps cure eczema and other skin diseases. It also enhances the skin’s glow and complexion.

Kali Musli is available in the market in the form of tablets, capsules and powder like the Safed Musli. It is well tolerated and has no side effects. However, you should consult your physician before using it during pregnancy or lactation.