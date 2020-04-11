Peanuts can be found easily around the stores and almost available in the entire world. They are being consumed as snacks in a lot of households. Even though in reality, peanuts are actually legumes due to its properties such as almonds, cashew, nuts and the like. It is also included in the family of nuts. Here are the 11 benefits that you can get from peanuts:

● It is good for the heart

Peanuts contains a high level of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats that has the ability to maintain a healthy heart.

● Increases energy

Peanuts are widely known because of its ability to boost energy. Peanuts are consist of a huge number of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and nutrients that are most important source of energy.

● It helps in weight loss

Peanuts have been studied in related to the maintenance of weight. It has a lot of calories and fats but it does not affect the increase of the body weight.

● Fights cancer cells

It is consist of polyphenolic antioxidants that is beneficial in stopping gastric cancer and it can also help in lessening the production of carcinogenic nitrosamines.

● Prevents gallstones

Regular consumption of peanuts can effectively lessen the chance of having gallstones. Studies have shown that only 30 grams of peanuts a day can help you in decreasing the risk of having this condition by 25%.

● Improves memory

Peanut are usually called as the “brain food” due to its Vitamin B3 that is extremely excellent for brain function as well as to improve memory.

● Fights against depression

Serotonin is a chemical that is indeed significant for the brain that can actually help in regulating the mood.

● Supports pregnancy and protects the baby

Eating peanuts during pregnancy can also decrease the chance of some common allergic illnesses just like asthma in children.

● Prevents Alzheimer

According to a lot of studies, consuming foods that contains a huge amount of niacin just like peanuts can reduce the chance of having Alzheimer disease by at least 70%.

● Makes the skin radiant and toned

The ingredients that can be found in peanuts has the ability to make the skin shiny and bright.

● Prevents wrinkles and aging

Early signs of aging just like the discoloration, wrinkles and decreased elasticity of the skin is one of the most biggest cosmetic issue.

Preparation and Serving Methods

Peanut kernels are often consumed as is, by simply cracking them with firm pressure between fingers or using clippers or nutcracker machine. They are nutty but pleasurably sweet in taste. Roasting enhances its taste, augment antioxidants level such as p-coumaric acid and it also helps in removing toxic aflatoxin. Both roasted and crushed kernels are usually sprinkled over salads, desserts, particularly sundaes and other dairy-based preparations. Boiled peanuts contains a unique flavor and taste. Boiling, as a matter of fact, develops their nutritional and antioxidants profile. Peanuts butter is a finished product from roasted nuts, with or without the addition of oil. Peanut “chutney” or paste is made up from these nuts, chili peppers, salt, coriander, leaves, garlic and also mustard seeds. Peanut oil is another healthy source of appetizing cooking oil such as soy or olive oils.

Safety Notes:

Peanut allergy is a type of hypersensitivity response in some people to certain food substances prepared using these nuts. As a result, the person may experience vomiting, stomach pain, swelling of lips and throat leading to breathing difficulties, chest congestion and the worst is death.