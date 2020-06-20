Sushant Singh Rajput who is no more now, got his break with one of Ekta Kapoor’s cherished and longest-running shows, Pavitra Rishta. Sushant, who depicted the character of Manav, turned into a commonly recognized name. He not just made million hearts swoon over his appeal, however he was additionally acclaimed by the whole world for a superb talent. As the show developed in fame, the entertainer went gaga for his co-star Ankita Lokhande, all things considered, who depicted housewife Archana’s character. Sushant and Ankita were known to be one of the most lovable couples in Telly World. Be that as it may, they decided to part their ways after 6 difficult years and their separation went as a shock to the industry and fans.

Now, one of Sushant’s closet friend, Sandip Ssingh, took to his Instagram handle and expressed his grief of losing Sushant while addressing the note to Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita. He wrote, “Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash… I wish… We could have tried even harder, we could’ve stopped him, we could’ve begged him!”

He added, “Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success… Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven’t removed his name from the nameplate of your house.”

He also recalled the days when Sushant, Ankita and he used to stay together as a family, “I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today…cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone.”

He also shared, “The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant’s face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart…how do I get them back! I want them back! I want ‘us three’ back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother’s Mutton curry like a little kid!”

Finally he wrote how Ankita could have saved him. He ended the note saying, “I know that only you could’ve saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could’ve saved him if he just let you be there…You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won’t be able to take it.”