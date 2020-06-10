Here’s another piece of shocking news coming from the industry. Varun Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian has committed suicide. Disha ended her life by jumping off a building at Malad in Mumbai. According to a report in Peeping Moon, Disha was having dinner with her boyfriend Rohan Rai and a few common friends. It so happened when the celebrity manager went towards a window and jumped from the 14th floor of the building. Sushant Singh Rajput And Varun Sharma’s Former Manager Disha Salian Commits Suicide.

Apart from managing Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, Disha has previously worked with Bharti Singh too. Reportedly, the file has been registered and her parents’ statement has been recorded as of now. Disha’s boyfriend’s statement will also be recorded soon. From the past few months, we have seen a spike in suicide cases.

As the news of her demise made it to the internet, the MS Dhoni actor took to his Instagram account to mourn her death. Calling it devastating news, Sushant Singh Rajput extended condolences to the family and friends of his former celebrity manager.

On his Insta stories, the Chhichhore actor wrote, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.” Earlier, it was Varun Sharma who had penned a long note expressing grief and shock over her death. Sushant’s Chhichhore co-star shared a picture with Disha on his Instagram account and mentioned that he is at loss of words.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBNwTQrB2_9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“Am at a loss of words. Speechless, numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile every day and with such kindness, you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and strength to the family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too soon,” read his post.

Apart from Sushant and Varun, reports also suggest that Disha Salian had managed the work of comedian Bharti Singh. The lady took to her Insta stories and shares a picture of Disha with caption RIP.

