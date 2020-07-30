After days of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his family came out to hold up a FIR against his better half, Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Sushant’s dad drew closer Rajiv Nagar police headquarters in Patna to hold up a FIR and make some genuine claims against Sushant’s sweetheart Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June and from that point forward Mumbai Police has been researching the self destruction case with a test of expert contention. The police have recorded proclamations from in excess of 30 individuals who were identified with the case and consistently there is some new data becoming exposed. Yet, Sandip Ssingh who is perhaps the dearest companion asserts that the Mumbai Police has not yet recorded his announcement in regards to the case.

In an interview with Republic TV, Sandip opened up that Mumbai Police has not taken his statement yet, “They (Mumbai Police) have not taken my statement as of now. They have called me, they have asked me whatever they can. They have spoken to me, they have taken all details from me.” He also told the channel, “He is not the guy who will do what has happened to him. He was a very happy guy. He used to always speak about films and dreams.”

Republic World is said to have gotten a duplicate of the FIR detailed that Sushant father guaranteed that the entertainer expected that Rhea would ensnare him in previous director Disha Salian’s self-destruction case. It was Rhea who delegated Disha to deal with Sushant’s work. KK Singh asserted that SSR had a discussion with his sister about it and he expected that Rhea would trap him as well. Disha Salian died by self-destruction by purportedly bouncing off from a tall structure only a couple of days before Sushant’s demise.