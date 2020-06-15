After giving stellar performance on TV, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che’ in 2013 and with his charming and kind personality he gained massive popularity. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise passing has started another discussion among netizens via social media. Sushant Singh Rajput who was only 34, chose to take his life in the wake of fighting sadness. SSR was experiencing treatment for depression and he, obviously, had quit taking antidepressants as well.

While the whole country keeps on grieving the misfortune, netizens alongside certain movie producers are getting out ‘Huge industry individuals’ for their double standard and false reverence. Recently, Nikhil Dwivedi tweeted that if Bollywood truly thought about individuals, at that point they ought to be in contact with entertainers who are coming up short on work.

Lets cut the bullshit, now that he’s no more he finally fits in to every friend group in bollywood. Suddenly EVERYONE cared for him. Only if he wasnt treated like an outsider his whole career… — ✨ (@astshrest) June 14, 2020

Kangana Ranaut, then again, has consistently been in news for calling Karan Johar a ‘banner carrier of nepotism’ and furthermore getting out individuals for treating them as outsiders. Recently, grieving the loss of SSR, KJo took to Insta and imparted an image to late on-screen character and blamed himself for not staying in contact with him. Watch his caption down below:

Subsequent to perusing their messages, netizens didn’t take long to severely slam KJo and Alia. Answering to Alia a user stated, “It’s she who taunted him all through the appalling show of CWK and appearing here phony compassion. Regard and applause the ability nt nepotism.” While answering to Karan one stated, “Karan, perhaps from your next period of Koffee with Karan compassionately abstain from asking different actors /on-screen characters from rating others in the request for sex appeal/acting skills. I have seen a few times that Sushant was constantly put toward the end by a large portion of them despite the fact that he had the right to be at the top. Envision what he more likely than not felt to see this on national TV. I’m not reprimanding you for his downturn. Simply that nobody else should feel thusly until the end of time.

My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans. 🙏 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 14, 2020

Seeing these tweets from celebrities who mocked him, isolated him, never congratulated him for his performances makes me sick !

You failed him a while back, these taps on your phone screen don’t mean anything now !

Sushant Singh Rajput #ripsushant #ripsushantsinghrajput — ✨ (@astshrest) June 14, 2020

Bollywood society members for bad faith, netizens are hailing Kangana Ranaut’s activity for facing KJo. Be it directly in his face during Koffee With Karan or in her other meeting, Manikarnika entertainer never avoided getting out bollywood menaces.