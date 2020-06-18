Right after the heartbreaking demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been many people who’ve come out to show support for the star. And now there’s Sahil Khan, the actor from Style movie has come out to state his ordeal. Taking reference of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sahil Khan has said that there was a time when he was also shown on the cover of a magazine alongside Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. While he was on cloud nine, he revealed that one of the two Khans didn’t like it. And thus, he went on a downward journey.

Sharing a picture of an old Stardust magazine cover which featured Sahil Khan alongside Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, he wrote that he isn’t bothered about that anymore because Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has exposed the superstar’s real face. In his caption, Sahil wrote, “Bahut kam logon ke saath aise hota hai ki apni first film (Style) ke baad India ke sabse top film magazine ke cover par, do India ke sabse bade superstars ke saath ho. Magar unmein seek superstar ko bahut bura laga. Jabki main toh naya tha, unka fan tha, kamzor tha. Fir bhi woh mujhe kai baar side role ke liye bulate rahe.” Take a look at the picture.

Click here to see the post directly on Instagram.

“TV show ke liye bhi bulate rahe. Aur fir kai films se mujhe nikalwa diya. Naam bade par darshan chote. Guess who? I don’t give a f*** today for him kyunki Sushant Singh Rajput ne unka saccha asli chechra dikha diya,” continued the actor.

Sahil further revealed how his career came to an end because of nepotism in the industry. He said, “Duniya ke woh log new talents se kitna darte hain. 20 saal mein John Abraham se alawa koi nahi aaya industry mein bada star coz koi aane nahi deta. Only star son ko hi kaam milta hai. Think about it.”

