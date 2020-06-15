Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has come as a major shocker for everyone. He had accomplished so much and so much more was in his way but depression took the better of him. Even we, his fans, still can’t believe that he is no more, imagine the pain and grief that his family and must be going through. Now his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by fans of Sushant Singh Rajput. They want to know exactly what went so wrong that he had to take such a drastic step and end his life.

Several reports published on the internet states that Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty was in a live-in relationship. However, Sushant is said to have sent her home a few days before he committed suicide. This drastic step taken by Sushant has raised the many eyebrows and his girlfriend in under the radar and being questioned by fans for what exactly went wrong with Sushant Singh Rajput.

On a post shared by Rhea Chakraborty on June 13, Sushant’s fans are demanding answers and blaming the actress for leaving him alone. One of the Sushant’s fan wrote, “I think you should post an open letter on twitter Rhea…but as a fan I am curious..Why did he do that ? Was he really that broke that suicide was the only option? Is it not about the money and it’s about something else? Being in relationship, you knew about his mental health?” while many people are blaming the actress for not being there in his hard time, quite a few people came to Rhea’s defense and stated that she should be left alone in this time of grief.

According to a news published in News18, Rhea Chakraborty will be interrogated by Mumbai Police to record her statement on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

