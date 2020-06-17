The 34-year-old Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra loft on June 14. The Patna-born actor made his Bollywood debut with ‘Kai Po Che’. He had played the lead roles in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, Kedarnath and ‘Chhichhore. After his sudden demise Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has guaranteed that Mumbai Police will explore proficient contention in the suicide case.

Sushant-Singh-Rajput-3

Regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, a body of evidence has been documented against Bollywood biggies Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ekta Kapoor. Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed a complaint under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 of IPC regarding the entertainer’s demise in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

Addressing ANI, the legal advisor stated, “In the complaint, I have claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was expelled from around seven movies and a portion of his movies were not discharged. Such a circumstance was made which constrained him to make the outrageous stride.”

Strangely, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has guaranteed that Sushant lost seven movies, which he had marked. “He lost the movies in only a half year. Why? The film business’ savagery takes a shot at an altogether different level. What’s more, that mercilessness ended the life of one capable individual,” Nirupam tweeted.