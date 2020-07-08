Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from clinical depression, as told by the actor’s girlfriend and others. However, there are many who state that the actor was murdered. In a past interview, Sushant had also revealed in a very subtle manner that he doesn’t find anyone in the industry who is ready to listen to him.

In an old interview with Anupama Chopra, Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput was asked if the vanity of an actor gets in the way of relationships, to which Sushant said, “It might.”He then went on to say about how actors are so self-obsessed and only wanna talk about themselves, but never listen. “Most of the actors cannot talk beyond themselves. They are just so self-obsessed, they just wanna talk about themselves. Even if they are very very good at their work, they just wanna talk about that. So it gets to a point, I mean people want somebody to listen. That’s an art that is just not surviving anymore.”

“People just don’t listen. If they have something, if they want something out of you they would pretend to listen. But they just don’t listen anymore, they are not hearing,” he said. Watch the video:

Click here to watch the video directly on the platform.