Sushant Singh Rajput Leaves His Home To Live In With Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput is having the time of his life and riding high. He entered the glamor world of Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che and has not looked back ever since. His acting was largely appreciated in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story and has bagged many projects. While his professional journey has been on an upward swing, it is his personal journey that has seen some ups and downs.

When he entered the movie industry, he was dating his co-star Ankita Lokhande and the two were apparently very serious about each other. But fame got the better of the two and they parted ways. It was alleged that Sushant’s growing intimacy with co-star Kriti Sanon was the reason behind the break-up. But now, it is believed that Sushant is dating Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty might maintain they are single but their public appearances and secret holidays have had a different story to tell. And this news will make you believe that the two are indeed in a relationship.

According to Sushant’s building’s watchman, the actor’s neighbours used to get disturbed with his parties which were accompanied with loud music. Multiple times, the watchmen (on duty) of the building interrupted- but in vain. Also, Sushant was somewhat not happy with his accommodation.