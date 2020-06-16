Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has come as a major shocker for everyone. He had accomplished so much and so much more was in his way but depression took the better of him. Even we, his fans, still can’t believe that he is no more, imagine the pain and grief that his family and must be going through. Now, writer Suhitra Sengupta, a close associate of Mahesh Bhatt has also revealed a very scaring detail about Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

In an interview with National Herald India, Suhitra Sengupta revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput started hearing voices which frightened Rhea Chakraborty. She told the leading daily, “Sushant had come to meet Bhatt Saab for a possible role in Sadak 2. They hit it off instantly, Sushant was a talker. He held forth on every topic under the sun. Sushant could speak on Quantum physics as well as cinema.” She further added, “Mahesh Bhatt had seen it in Parveen Babi and he knew there was nothing that would be done except medication. Rhea who stuck on in spite of Sushant’s rapid descent into depression tried her best to ensure that Sushant would take his medication. But he refused”

Suhitra even stated, “During the last one year, he had cut himself completely from all outside contact. Rhea was with him until she could take it no longer. There came a time when Sushant began hearing voices. He began to feel people were trying to kill him. One day an Anurag Kashyap film was playing in Sushant’s home and he told Rhea, ‘I said no to an offer from Kashyap. Now he’s going to come to kill me.’ That’s when Rhea was too frightened to stay with Sushant any longer”.

Suhitra also talked about Sushant and Rhea’s personal relationship. she said, “She had no choice. Bhatt Saab told her there was nothing she could do. If she stayed on she would lose her sanity too. Rhea waited for Sushant’s sister to come to Mumbai and take charge. Sushant’s sisters tried their best to support and comfort him. But he was beyond listening to anyone. He wouldn’t take his medication.”

