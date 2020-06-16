Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide is one of the most heartbreaking news in 2020. He was a successful star who was failed by the Bollywood industry. While everyone is busy preaching about not harassing others and being there to support each other during these times but is that what we are practising? No, the reality is far from it. There are so many people who are still mentally torturing others in the industry and Ankita Lokhande is one of them. Ankita Lokhande is continuously being targeted for Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

There hasn’t been any reaction from Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput’ demise. But now, Prathana, who played Ankita’s sister in Pavitra Rishta, has opened up on how devasted the actress was upon hearing the news of her ex-boyfriend’s death. Prathana revealed that Ankita was continuosly crying like hell.

In an interview with TOI, Prathana said, “The messages started flashing on our Pavitra Rishta Whatsapp group and I saw very late. It took me time to figure out what is happening. So, I called up Ankita and she was crying and I was completely clueless whom should I call now. Then I called Mahesh Shetty, he was also crying and he was going to see him. I asked him if even I should come along because he was our friend yaar.”

The actress was further quoted saying, “I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone had moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai… But she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let’s go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral.”

Prarthana added, “I have spent so much time with him and Ankita that I understand him and know his roots. I feel like going and meeting him, but then I stop thinking that again people will judge why she is here after so many years? Why is Ankita Lokhande not here? Nowadays, you don’t know what you will be judged on. People are passing judgement on Mahesh Shetty that it all happened because he did not pick up his phone. People are talking so much about Ankita. They don’t even know Mahesh Shetty was the only friend who has stayed in touch with him in all these years. They are blaming him.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister-In-Law Sudha Devi Passes Away Due To Shock; Breathed Her Last During The Funeral