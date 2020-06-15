The country has experienced the biggest shock in 2020 when the young and versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by committing suicide. He was suffering from depression and had no one to talk about it. However, his brother has now suspected foul play in the suicide. He believes that he was getting married in November this year and preparations were on. Why would he do that to himself?

Sushant Singh Rajput who made headlines for dating Rhea Chakraborty had been a live-in relationship with the actress. It seems like the actor was soon going to enter the new phase of his life. According to a report published in IndiaTV, Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin brother revealed that Sushant’s family was preparing for a winter wedding which was going to take place in November this year. Sushant’s brother, however, didn’t reveal more details about the wedding and when he asked about Sushant’s fiancé’s name he didn’t answer. Sushant’s family was preparing to go to Mumbai in November for his wedding.

The reports of Rhea and Sushant planning to take the relationship forward, have been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time. As the couple has been living-in together, it is believed that Rhea was oblivious about the scenario of his boyfriend’s decision of taking the drastic step. Celebrity stylist Leepakshi Yellawadi also revealed that the actor was indebted to his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

While the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide hits headlines, celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and several others celebrities offered their deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has arrived in Mumbai to perform the last rites of the actor which will be taking place today.

