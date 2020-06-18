Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has come as a major shocker for everyone. He had accomplished so much and so much more was in his way but depression took the better of him. Even we, his fans, still can’t believe that he is no more, imagine the pain and grief that his family and must be going through. Actress Kangana Ranaut has stood up to speak against the wrongs in the industry and has even said that Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, a big planned murder at the hands of the biggies of the industry. Now, Kangana Ranaut has once again made some shocking revelations about the late actor during an interview.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana Ranaut talked about the conversation she had with one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mutual friends and he made some shocking revelations about Sushant. Kangana said, “Even when I am talking to you my hands are shaking. We are going through a huge crisis with China, so many Indian soldiers have laid down their lives on the border, yet I can’t stop thinking about Sushant’s demise.”

Recenlty, Mukesh Bhatt in a statement said that he saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s death coming and he even compared his death to Parveen Babi. While slamming the director Kangana said, “Mukesh Bhatt is now claiming that Sushant was heading the ‘Parveen Babi Way’. But what they did to Parveen Babi, everybody remembers. He is jumping into this whole thing and claiming that Sushant was turning Parveen Babi.”

She added, “Who is he to say that? Sushant was a rank holder; he also left a scholarship from Stanford University to pursue his dreams, something that their (Bhatt) children cannot even think of. Tomorrow, if their children hang themselves on the roof and somebody jumps up and comments that it just happened because they were becoming like Parveen Babi, I want to see how they feel about it’.”

Kangana revealed that conversation she had with their mutual friend Kamal Jain to know the reason behind Sushant’s death. Talkingh about the same she said, “Kamal ji told me that he had spoken with Sushant last Monday and he was very disturbed. He mentioned that he had never spoken like that before. He had told Kamal Ji: Make a big film with me yaar. I’ve given Chhicchore, I’ve given a hit film but I still don’t have any big films. I don’t’ have the work I want.’ Kamal Ji assured him to do something together once the lockdown is lifted. They were supposed to meet on Thursday, but then this happened. So, clearly, he was anxious about work and he was anxious about the way people have cornered him.”

