Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has sparked a debate in Bollywood. A huge fight or we can say the war has ensued in the industry against the Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, etc., who are the flag bearers of nepotism. These biggies have been blamed for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. However, now Ram Gopal Varma has come out to support Karan Johar.

In a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma expressed his thoughts on how all verticals of the society would collapse if there wasn’t nepotism. He said that it is human nature to take care of their dear and near ones first and then others. He went on speak that Sushant should have been happy with the name and fame he had attained. RGV also revealed that there were many other filmmakers who wanted to work with him.

While defending Karan Johar, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it’s his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with.”

In another tweet, Ram Gopal Varma mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, “If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have.Period!” Read all the tweets made by filmmaker below:

Click here to check all the tweets directly on twitter.

Also read: Salim Khan Slams Abhinav Kashyap For Accusing Them Of Sabotaging Career, Says, “Ji haan, hum hi ne sab kharab kiya hai”