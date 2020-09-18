After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a few stunning disclosures and cases have been made by those connected to the late entertainer. Sushant’s dad had recorded a FIR in Patna, in which he blamed Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of Sushant’s suicide, in addition to other things. A medication edge likewise surfaced, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is as of now researching it. Presently, Sushant’s farmhouse manager has asserted that Rhea Chakraborty utilized Sushant’s cash for her own use and parties and that the late entertainer was once furious when he became acquainted with about Rhea’s spendings.

Republic TV talked with Sushant’s farmhouse supervisor who took care of the property for more than 2 years. As indicated by the report, the farmhouse administrator was called by the CBI for addressing. While addressing Republic, he said that he would consistently observe Showik Chakraborty smoking and inebriated. He additionally guaranteed that Rajat Mewati (Sushant’s previous aide) disclosed to him that Rhea took care of the expense and cash would be pulled back from Sushant’s record. He included that Sushant was once irate when he came to know about Rhea’s expense.

“Rajat Mewati told me that Rhea used to party while Sushant slept downstairs. Whenever I saw Showik, I always saw him smoking and intoxicated. Shruti Modi started coming from July 2019. After Rhea came in, their island trips increased. Rhea handled all the expenses and Rajat once told me that money is being withdrawn from Sushant’s account. Sushant was also once furious when he got to know about Rhea’s expenses,” the farmhouse manager told Republic.

Then, Sushant’s previous administrator Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha were called by the NBC yesterday, be that as it may, they were sent back as a SIT part tried positive for COVID-19.