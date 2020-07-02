“Sushant Singh Rajput Was Brighter Than I Was” Reveals His Dil Bechara Co-star Saif Ali Khan

After Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, Many stars are coming out to respond in their own ways on Sushant’s death. Everyone is now turning into a person who could’ve helped the late actor bit couldn’t at that time. Now, in a recent interview with The New Indian Express, Saif Ali Khan Talked about his Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput death and said that Sushant ‘had a bright future’.

While speaking of Sushant Singh Rajput, Saif called Sushant a talented actor and a ‘good looking guy. He was quoted saying, “I thought he had a bright future. He was polite to me and appreciated my guest appearance in the film. He wanted to talk about many topics like astronomy and philosophy. I got the feeling he was brighter than I was.” Saif also spoke how Sushant wanted to come to have drinks with and discuss various things.

He even mentioned that Rajput told him how he was a background dancer during one of his dance performances. “When I did my guest appearance in his Dil Bechara, I think he was quite happy with that. He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not… I don’t know. But after working with him, I quite liked him because he was nice. And then he told me he danced behind me as Shiamak’s dancer during the Melbourne Commonwealth Games (in 2006). And so I was congratulating him on how far he’d come, you know,” Saif said.

