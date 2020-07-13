Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide is now a mystery that everyone’s trying hard to solve. His death has not just created havoc in the industry but also given birth to many questions which are still unanswered. Now an ex-RAW agent NK Sood has ruled out a theory that Sushant Singh Rajput was actually murdered by the members of Dawood Ibrahim.

Since a few days, a video is surfacing on the internet in which an ex-RAW agent NK Sood, without any proof, claims that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered by Dawood Ibrahim with a “foolproof plan.” In the video, Sood could be heard saying that Dawood doesn’t live in Mumbai but still has a strong hold over Mumbai and Bollywood. “Many B-town celebrities participate in the events organised by Dawood’s team abroad and help the gangster earn money which is used for funding ISI. The celebrities also receive a huge sum of money in return,” said Sood.

Sood claimed that Dawood Ibrahim’s gang threatened Sushant Singh Rajput over phone which leads to his mental illness. Furthermore, he states that Sushant changed his phone number 50 times to avoid threats from Dawood. He also alleged that he would sleep in his car. Sood also claimed that Sushant’s close associates were involved the planned “murder”.

The ex-RAW officer also talked about CCTV cameras going off a day before his death and the duplicate keys of his room were also misplaced. According to sood, All these evidences are enough to conclude that the actor was murdered. The officer went on to mentioned the names of Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan and Karan Johar in his video but didn’t state anything in detail about them. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s postmortem reports have confirmed the reason for death which is ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. Mumbai police is still investing the matter and also requesting the public to trust in them in finding the truth.