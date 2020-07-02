The #MeToo movement gained a lot of momentum in 2018 and many stars were roped in the same. Sushant Singh Rajput, the star who recently committed suicide was also roped in when many said that he made his co-star Sanjana Sanghi feel uncomfortable. However, later the actress came out and rubbished all such claims.

Reportedly, Sanjana Sanghi had accused Sushant Singh Rajput of sexual misconduct and misbehavior during the shooting of ‘Dil Bechara’. It was reported that Sushant made Sanjana very uncomfortable with overfriendly nature the sets of their film ‘Dil Bechara’. According to Sanjana, the actor would often invade her personal space and would pass flirtatious comments.

Two-three days later only, Sanjana took to Twitter and rubbished all the reports of claiming sexual misconduct by Sushant Singh Rajput. She also mentioned the delay in her response as the actress was aborad. “I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures,” she wrote. Take a look at the Screenshot of the same:

A few days later, Sushant also responded to the allegations by sharing screenshots of the text conversations they’d had during the course of filming the movie. Sharing the conversation on his social media, Sushant wrote, “The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide,” he wrote in a tweet shared on Thursday night. He later deleted the tweet. “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana,” he continued.

Dil Bechara director, Mukesh Chhabra too had tweeted in support of the actor. He wrote, “I totally stand by @itsSSR – no such incident happened on the sets and let’s not have a Twitter trial and make an innocent person suffer for somebody else’s ulterior motives I had clarified this on twitter long back and I still maintain it.”

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

