Everyone is torn by the sudden loss of our star Sushant Singh Rajput. He was a vivacious personality that was taken away by depression too soon. He must’ve gone through so much that this young and successful star had to end his own life. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was spotted outside the Cooper Hospital in a white salwar kameez and looked completely torn.

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is preparing for the last rites of the actor this afternoon, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty visit hospital to meet the actor last time. As seen in the pictures and video, Rhea Chakraborty looks distraught wearing a white shalwar kameez. Taking the necessary precautions, Rhea sported a white mask and covered her head with a white dupatta. Take a look at the pictures and video.

A while back we gave you the news that Rhea Chakraborty will be interrogated by Mumbai Police. A report published in News18, states that Mumbai Police will record the statement of Rhea Chakraborty on this matter. Reportedly, the officials say that his comes as a part of their investigation and they want to know details of their relationship.

A few months back, Sushant Singh Rajput was in the headlines for his relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant and Rhea was in a live-in relationship and Sushant is said to have sent her home few days before he took the drastc step.

Accroding a report published in IndiaTV, Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin brother revealed that Sushant’s family was preparing for a winter wedding which was going to take place in November this year. Sushant’s brother however, didn’t reveal more details about the wedding and when he asked about Sushant’s fiancé’s name he didn’t answer. Sushant’s family was preparing to go to Mumbai in November for his wedding.

